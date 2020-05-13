Global  

Local group set to host virtual Juneteenth events
Local group set to host virtual Juneteenth events

Local group set to host virtual Juneteenth events

Juneteenth is around the corner, the day known for the end of the civil war and the beginning of freedom for African Americans.

It's time now to take a look outside with chief meterologist, juneteenth is around the corner.

It's the day known for the end of slavery in the united states... and the beginning of freedom for african americans.

To honor the day -- amid the pandemic -- a local group is set to host a series of virtual juneteenth events.

The event begins tomorrow and will last until sunday, june 20th.

Some of the sessions include a drum circle and discussion forum.

Organizers say each event represents the journey into the consciousness of freedom.

"it's all about a journey into the consciousness of freedom even in all of the celebrations all the libations all of the nice fun things we do at the end of the day with striving to truly be free beings free human beings and to heal from the subjugation and we continue to suffer in this country the first event will be the annual pleasant hill neighborhood reunion at mattie hubbard jones playground tomorrow from noon to five..

Mask are encourage for those attending.





