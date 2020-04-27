Global  

State mental health resources and strategies
In his daily press conference today, Governor Tate Reeves discussed the state’s strategy to continue flattening the curve as well as mental health resources for this ongoing crisis.

For more- information.- - in his daily press conference - today, governor tate reeves - discussed the state's strategy- to continue flattening the- curve, as well as mental health- resources for this ongoing- crisis.

- governor reeves was joined by - state mental health - professionals today to talk - about the unprecedented - burden and stress covid-19 has- placed on mississippi - residents.- the governor urged folks to loo- after their neighbors as- everyone continues to adjust to- a new normal, while - mississippi department of menta- health chief of staff - wendy bailey shared some tips - for self-care.- - "please, to my fellow mississippians, please- - - - show some love today.

Show some- extra kindness, and please be - willing to- show empathy to anyone you- encounter and make an effort to- reach out to those- who may need you."

"for example, sometimes we may need to step back from social - media and - all of the stories about the- pandemic and give ourselves a - break, taking care of - our body and connecting with- your faith, also trying to eat- - - - healthy, well-balanced meals an- exercising regularly, and - connecting with others."

- - - for more coronavirus mental - health resources, you - can visit mental health ms.com.-





