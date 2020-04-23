Big Brothers, Big Sisters program connects future leaders Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 days ago Big Brothers, Big Sisters program connects future leaders In a time when society is working to bring equality to the Black community, Big Brothers/Big Sisters is continuing a program giving young adults work experience at minority-owned businesses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources 40 Under Forty: Dick Wilkinson inspires the next generation of tech leaders Outside of his professional career, Wilkinson volunteers his time as a member of Rotary del Sol and...

bizjournals - Published 3 days ago











Tweets about this Big Brothers Big Sisters - KC RT @41actionnews: In a time when society is working to bring equality to the Black community, @BBBSKC is continuing a program giving young… 19 hours ago 41 Action News In a time when society is working to bring equality to the Black community, @BBBSKC is continuing a program giving… https://t.co/vw1V7ginkp 2 days ago