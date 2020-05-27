Legislative Special Session starts today

Rochester also rallies for justice

One of the tasks lawmakers are tackling is examining police practices after the death of george floyd.

"* the rochestr people's action community is hosting a rally called "power to the people: honoring the lives lost to police brutality.

minnesota lawmakers are in a special session to examine police practices after the death of george floyd.

Democrats are proposing a ban on police using chokeholds ?

"* requiring officers to intercede when a colleague uses excessive force ?

"* and revamping the arbitration process for police who contest their firings.

I talked with local republican state representative peggy bennett just minutes before the special session started.

She says that when it comes to this important issue ?

"* she wants to make sure ?

"(all voics are heard.xxx what happened with george floyd was horrendous, i mean it was a terrible thing.

We don't want to see that ever happen again.

I believe the majority of our police officers are law abiding and have good hearts and are not going to do that kind of thing, but we also can have reforms to protect people against that.

It's unclear how long the special session will last ?

"* that's up to legislative leaders to decide.

As for the rally happening tomorrow.

It starts here at martin luther king junior park at two o'clock.

Participants will be marching to mayo park.

Another issue lawmakers are expected to work on on during the special session is economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

