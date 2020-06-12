This means more places have reopened their doors, like nightclubs.

Indiana is now in Phase 4 of the Back on Track Plan.

Nightclubs and museums on the list of places reopening during Phase 4

Set to happen in july.

Meanwhile -- we talked with one of the places set to reopen next week.

It's located in the heart of downtown terre haute... the childrens museum.

The children's museum will reopen june 18th.

You're probably wondering how they'll be able to keep everything clean with all the kids.

Executive director susan turner says thankfully they have remodified their cleaning protocols.

As you know kids touch practically everything they can.

And the museum encourages hands on activity.

Turner says everything that kids touch will be cleaned.

All of the objects..and toys will go through a rotation system in the morning... afternoon and evening.

Turner says extra staff will be around strictly to sanatize surfaces.

She says these activities are essential to kids learning.

Turner says no virus is going to hold up these valuable lessons anymore.

"children learn best by playing.

Families are concerned about the current climate that we're in but we also know it's imoprtant for development and for mental health let your kids be kids and let us provdie that opportunity for them and help keep you safe."

Half capacity for the museum is 300 people.

Turner says she doesn't think it will be that crowded.

