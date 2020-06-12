Summer Midway Movies Series

Events center is stepping in for the lane county fair.

Hoping to bring people a new source of fun... with the "summer midway movie series" movies will be shown drive -in style at the parking lot on fridays and saturdays.

They'll screen a wide variety of genres -- like musicals and comedies.

Local food trucks will replace the classic concession stand.

It kicks off next week on friday (june 19) with the movie "grease" the next day they will screen "knives out".

Gates open at 7:30, and the movie starts at 9.

"you know the use of our buildings is pretty limited right now, but there's conversation taht events can happen outside.

Again people are gonna be in their cars so they'll be spacing and social distancing."

Tickets go on sale this monday june 15th at 9am.

Its 20 dollars per car if you pay online.

23 dollars if you pay