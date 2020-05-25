Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Restaurants Now Allowed To Open At 75% Capacity
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Texas Restaurants Now Allowed To Open At 75% Capacity

Texas Restaurants Now Allowed To Open At 75% Capacity

"Phase III" of Texas' reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic continues Friday, with restaurants being able to further increase their occupancy levels.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Texas restaurants to open at 75% capacity Friday

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...
bizjournals - Published

Abbott: More people now allowed in bars, other businesses under next phase of Texas' reopening

Phase 3 of Texas' reopening plan is upon us, Gov. Greg Abbott announced June 3. The latest...
bizjournals - Published

Texas has entered Phase 3 of reopening, Gov. Abbott announces

Phase 3 of Texas' reopening plan is upon us, Gov. Greg Abbott announced June 3. The latest...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Some Texas Restaurants Face Issues Opening At 75% Capacity Next Week Due To Social Distancing Guidelines [Video]

Some Texas Restaurants Face Issues Opening At 75% Capacity Next Week Due To Social Distancing Guidelines

Some Texas restaurant owners said it will be nearly impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines while expanding their seating to 75% capacity next week.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published
Rush Hour Is Back In North Texas As More Venture Out During Pandemic [Video]

Rush Hour Is Back In North Texas As More Venture Out During Pandemic

With most North Texas businesses back open at some capacity, more people are venturing out from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:32Published
Dallas Restaurants Open At 50% Capacity For Memorial Day Weekend [Video]

Dallas Restaurants Open At 50% Capacity For Memorial Day Weekend

Wet weather, coupled with coronavirus concerns, affected some establishments more than others.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:25Published