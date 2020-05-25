|
|
|
|
Texas Restaurants Now Allowed To Open At 75% Capacity
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Texas Restaurants Now Allowed To Open At 75% Capacity
"Phase III" of Texas' reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic continues Friday, with restaurants being able to further increase their occupancy levels.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...
bizjournals - Published
|
Phase 3 of Texas' reopening plan is upon us, Gov. Greg Abbott announced June 3. The latest...
bizjournals - Published
|
Phase 3 of Texas' reopening plan is upon us, Gov. Greg Abbott announced June 3. The latest...
bizjournals - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|