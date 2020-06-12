Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dads Documentary Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Dads Documentary Movie

Dads Documentary Movie

Dads Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world.

Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

shady2brandals

-A Marshall Mathers RT @RollingStone: See famous fathers like Will Smith, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and more share adventures in parenting in trailer for Appl… 20 minutes ago

EPN68

EPN See Famous Fathers Share Adventures in Parenting in ‘Dads’ Doc Trailer - Rolling Stone https://t.co/TQCDo0gOs6 3 hours ago

JCSura

Juank See Famous Fathers Share Adventures in Parenting in ‘Dads’ Doc Trailer https://t.co/OHbJI8bCTk https://t.co/w2vhVVy4GK 3 hours ago

RollingStone

Rolling Stone See famous fathers like Will Smith, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and more share adventures in parenting in trailer fo… https://t.co/q5Wh1I4Zs7 4 hours ago