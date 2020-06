The Bold Type S04E12 Snow Day

The Bold Type 4x12 "Snow Day" Season 4 Episode 12 Promo trailer HD - A blizzard halts NYC and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis.

Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship.

Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff.

Oliver comes face to face with his ex.

Starring: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Nikohl Boosheri