RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:10s - Published
RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE
RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE Playstation 5 Trailer (2020)
Resident Evil Village revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event

Resident Evil Village revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event Image: Sony Sony announced Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in Capcom’s Resident Evil...
The Verge - Published

'Resident Evil 8' is coming to the PS5 in 2021

Amidst the slew of games Sony announced for the PS5 today, Resident Evil: Village stood out for the...
engadget - Published

PS5: Marvel's Spider-Man sequel and Resident Evil VIII: Village among list of new game announcements

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon II: Forbidden West were also teased during...
Independent - Published



Top 10 Upcoming PS5 Games [Video]

Top 10 Upcoming PS5 Games

The 9th Gaming Generation is upon us! For this list, we’re looking at at the confirmed games set to be released on the PlayStation 5.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:55Published
Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5 [Video]

Resident Evil Village - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Credit: Engadget China     Duration: 02:55Published
RESIDENT EVIL 8 Trailer [Video]

RESIDENT EVIL 8 Trailer

RESIDENT EVIL 8 Announcement Trailer [HD] Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:55Published