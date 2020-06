After Kidney Disease Diagnosis, Two Firefighters Share Inseperable Bond Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:02s - Published 21 minutes ago After Kidney Disease Diagnosis, Two Firefighters Share Inseperable Bond After a firefighter was diagnosed with kidney disease, his fellow coworker learned his kidney was the perfect match, Bill Hudson reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 12, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this