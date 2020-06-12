Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News

Global  

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Matt James was originally cast as a contestant on the upcoming Clare Crawley season and is known by Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron's best friend and business partner.

