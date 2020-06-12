|
Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News
Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News
Matt James was originally cast as a contestant on the upcoming Clare Crawley season and is known by Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron's best friend and business partner.
Matt James, 28, will be the first black man to lead ABC's popular "The Bachelor" over its nearly...
He will lead the next season of the show, which has long been criticized for its lack of diversity.
The "Bachelor" franchise made history with the announcement of its first black male lead.
