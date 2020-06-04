It could be back to the drawing board for Madison County finding a way to legally move a confederate monument outside the county courthouse.

The Process Of Moving The Confederate Monument

The madison county commission tells me they are currently drafting an application to send to the state... asking for an exception to the memorial preservation act... so this confederate statue behind me can be removed.

Commissioner jeshenry malone "we have both city and county government working on concert with one another to make sure we have a successful outcome."

But friday morning, alabama attorney general steve marshall's office emailed me this statement.

"the attorney general's office is not commenting on the madison county commission's action/resolution this week.the memorial preservation act and the administrative rules of the committee on alabama monument protection clearly state that waivers cannot be granted."

It's why emily elam and the tennessee valley progressive alliance already raised more than 30 thousand dollars.

Alabama can sue any city or county that moves a monument or statue in place for more than 40 years.

Emily elam/ fundraiser organizer "i don't think that it should be here at our center for justice.

We feel like downtown huntsville and the courthouse should be a place where all feel welcome."

Commissioner jeshenry malone told me the county still plans on sending its request to the state and believes the monument can legally be moved.

Commissioner jeshenry malone "each case that the state committee reviews have their own individual circumstances and we want the opportunity to present to that committee what our individual circumstances are."

Elam knows it could be a long road.

Emily elam/ fundraiser organizer "i think it's a really small first step.

I think there are a ton of hills to climb on this road to social justice and equality."

Commissioner malone "i think the fundraiser is a great indication of where the community on the position of the statue."

Again, the attorney general would not give a specific answer about what would happen if madison county does move this monument.

He already filed a lawsuit against birmingham for tearing down its confederate monument and is questioning mobile on why that city moved there monument.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

We know the desire to remove confederate monuments isn't limited to huntsville.

This week -- the univeristy of alabama began efforts to remove confederate plaques from the