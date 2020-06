Felix Wood @Chris_Stuckmann you said in your artemis fowl review that it's in your top 10 least fave live action disney films.… https://t.co/fA4Rq7zFsG 1 hour ago

Chris Castellani I just posted a film review of Artemis Fowl, legitimately one of the worst movies I've ever seen. Check out the ful… https://t.co/lbpS6dWSg1 4 hours ago

Mladen Kulich RT @KrimsonRogue: The Artemis Fowl review is ready. Just waiting for the youtube bots to approve the video for monetization. Weird, becaus… 5 hours ago

🂱 tay tay is streaming soty artemis fowl review : 0/10 i kicked a laundry basket before watching so i scratched my foot up and had to get my f… https://t.co/4ZpjSOul3Q 5 hours ago

KrimsonRogue The Artemis Fowl review is ready. Just waiting for the youtube bots to approve the video for monetization. Weird,… https://t.co/yBQEbI47FL 5 hours ago

Eugene Alejandro RT @DEADLINE: ‘Artemis Fowl’ Review: Frenetic & Unmagical Disney-fied Version Of YA Novel Will Leave You Wanting Less https://t.co/TTir9dmo… 6 hours ago

Ross The Film Critic Artemis Fowl Movie Review/Mega Rant! https://t.co/WJQE5u7Xlh via @YouTube Check out my review/mega rant on… https://t.co/SSy9x08E2L 11 hours ago