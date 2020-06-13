Haphazard movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When a secret US defense satellite containing missile activation codes crashes on a remote island off the coast of Thailand, one spy, one rebel, and one criminal race to recover the hard drive.
Production Company | Stunt Power Films, Pop Art Film Factory, Idawood
Director | Dean Alexandrou
Writer | Dean Alexandrou
Producer | Dean Alexandrou, Daniel Zirilli
Executive Producer | Hal McNee Jr., Lori McNee, Craig Ryan
2020 | NR | 90 min | Action, Thriller
Cast | Selina Lo, Ron Smoorenburg, Vithaya Pansringarm, Damon Whitaker, Dean Alexandrou, Byron Gibson, Craig Ryan, Kelly B.
Jones, Damian Mavis, Mark Stas