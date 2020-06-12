Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated." Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:36s - Published 14 hours ago Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated." Ahead of a scheduled protest Friday evening, Governor Lee has a message to demonstrators: keep it peaceful and do not try to create an "autonomous zone." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Tennessee Gov. Lee says Nashville autonomous zone won't ‘be tolerated’ Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a warning to demonstrators looking to set up an autonomous zone in...

FOXNews.com - Published 16 hours ago











Tweets about this 🇺🇸 roswell2001 🇺🇸 RT @MrAndyNgo: “Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a warning to demonstrators looking to set up an autonomous zone in front of the state Capito… 23 seconds ago UFO Today RT @wadibig: Tennessee governor Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated." https://t.co/Ch7vofobeZ 4 minutes ago