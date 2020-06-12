Global  

Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated."
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Ahead of a scheduled protest Friday evening, Governor Lee has a message to demonstrators: keep it peaceful and do not try to create an "autonomous zone."

