‘May not hit 5.5 lakh cases but…’: AIIMS director on Delhi’s Covid preparedness

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Dr Guleria said the numbers in Delhi may not hit 5.5 lakh cases by July end.

Earlier, Delhi government had said the Covid-19 cases by 31st July will be nearing 5.5 lakhs with a requirement of 1.5 lakh beds.

Dr Guleria said strategies to manage the cases have to be developed.

Delhi has over 36,000 cases of Covid-19.