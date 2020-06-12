Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
0
Protests continue after the death of george flyod.

News 12's dorothy sherman joins us live at miller park with the latest.

For the third weekend in a row demonstrators are planning on getting together.

I'm at miller park where everything is expect to start tonight.

I'm hearing that tonight will be a little different.

According to a flyer on social media, it's justice for javario.

He was killed by chattanooga police officers a few years ago.

Tonight, folks are protesting and celebrating what would've been his birthday the event is slated to start at 7 pm at miller park.

Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.



