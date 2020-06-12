|
Protests continue after the death of george flyod.
News 12's dorothy sherman joins us live at miller park with the latest.
For the third weekend in a row demonstrators are planning on getting together.
I'm at miller park where everything is expect to start tonight.
I'm hearing that tonight will be a little different.
According to a flyer on social media, it's justice for javario.
He was killed by chattanooga police officers a few years ago.
Tonight, folks are protesting and celebrating what would've been his birthday the event is slated to start at 7 pm at miller park.
Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.
