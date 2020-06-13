'How can we win?' – The Monopoly analogy explained Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 04:07s - Published 3 days ago 'How can we win?' – The Monopoly analogy explained Kimberly Jones explains the impact centuries of economic hardship has had on black Americans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Ram Shaw @AvaSwan7 @SirD0GA @Xinger88859003 I am also not talking about the religion I talking about the monopoly which they have been created 1 minute ago The Tsar @Agent_AKie We must crush this monopoly 👹 3 minutes ago LITSQUAD RT @TadtwoB: Super Mario Maker 2 Zelda BOTW Zelda Link's Awakening Wonderful 101 Luigi's Mansion 3 Monopoly ($10 Right Now!) @The_Fraternit… 3 minutes ago Er. Marwari !! There is a syndicate in Bollywood who pretends to be elite class n has monopoly in big budget films. This gang hate… https://t.co/nDYh4eF0AW 4 minutes ago Ryoki #VTuber @surelynotneil Give me that!! My place can't even change the provider due to region monopoly 😩 so it's either sto… https://t.co/6foUZW0iSE 4 minutes ago zami Malaysia ni benda basic pun takde. Where’s the separation of power? Satu politician holding another big position in… https://t.co/TKgv0GX94k 4 minutes ago Okwaro043 RT @MarigaThoithi: I'm not convinced that you can reform police not because the force doesn't work the way it should but more because the f… 4 minutes ago Amandamcdonn59 RT @RobertMiggins: Gan oot the morra. Ostensibly tae get a pyrex dish but in reality tae get fuckin wasted. Never been this down since a… 4 minutes ago