Ways community can show gratitude for Bighorn firefighters Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:26s - Published 44 minutes ago Ways community can show gratitude for Bighorn firefighters Firefighting crews are asking for people to make signs and flyers of thanks and post them in highly visible places. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WORKING THE BIGHORN FIRE. THECORONADO NATIONAL FOREST SAYSTHEY CAN'T ACCEPT FOOD -- OROTHER TANGIBLE FORMS OFAPPRECIATION RIGHT NOW. WHATCREWS ARE ASKING INSTEAD -- ISFOR PEOPLE TO MAKE SIGNS ANDFLYERS OF THANKS -- ANDPOSTING THEM IN HIGHLY-VISIBLE LOCATIONS.FIREFIGHTING IS HARD WORK --SO KIND WORDS GO A LONG WAY --TO LIFT SPIRITS.







