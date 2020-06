Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in Southern California, deputies say Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:07s - Published 8 hours ago Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in Southern California, deputies say Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor in San Clemente, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor https://t.co/rxgKVyHN5q 9 minutes ago Michael Elliott RT @TMZ: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor https://t.co/f3g3uD3yEi 18 minutes ago CBDX6 New Tumblr post: "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor" https://t.co/UV3izEQC5h CBDX6 25 minutes ago 411 Sports DFW #TMZ [#411Sports] Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor https://t.co/BzS8gytq2E 34 minutes ago CBDX6 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor https://t.co/sSlc1TSANs 36 minutes ago KENS 5 The 28-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week, accused of sta… https://t.co/gBoCVbLyds 36 minutes ago ☔BlackPeopleAreHuman♿ RT @FOX2now: The son of legendary NBA and Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor in San Cl… 48 minutes ago CalvinHits Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor https://t.co/KNV9uUaPEq 54 minutes ago