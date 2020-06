Former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton to participate in 'Sesame Street' COVID-19 town hall for kids Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:17s - Published 35 minutes ago Former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton to participate in 'Sesame Street' COVID-19 town hall for kids Just a few days after resigning from her position to spend more time with her family and make the state's overall public health her main focus, Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will join characters from “Sesame Street” in a CNN town hall special for children and parents. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BY STIMULUS FUNDS BECAUSE OF THEROLE SHE WILL BE PLAYING.







Tweets about this News 5 Cleveland Former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton to participate in 'Sesame Street' COVID-19 town hall for kids https://t.co/30JxdZ2Jhb 10 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars file lawsuit against ODH director Dr. Amy Acton



Northeast Ohio restaurants, bars file lawsuit against ODH director Dr. Amy Acton Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:58 Published 4 days ago