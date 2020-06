Expect a mild weekend before some summertime temperatures next week.



Tweets about this Dan Crawley Good Evening! The sun set on June 12, 2020 at 08:44PM. Tonights expected low temperature will be 59 degrees. Your 7… https://t.co/xao3dJFHJs 19 minutes ago Matt DiNardo Good Evening Sunset for today June 12, 2020 at 08:30PM. Don't forget you can get the latest forecast from us to you… https://t.co/HP5ckv1HEr 29 minutes ago Phil Darlington RT @GlobalEdmonton: Thunderstorms in central Alberta are set to make their way north this evening, and you can expect that trend to continu… 34 minutes ago Global Edmonton Thunderstorms in central Alberta are set to make their way north this evening, and you can expect that trend to con… https://t.co/aamBUNi8zt 39 minutes ago Swale Weather Swale Weather Forecast for Saturday 13th June 2020 Day Mostly clear skies through the morning and afternoon with f… https://t.co/NUybyUDYih 1 hour ago KLST TV Cool in the Pool, Chief Meteorologist Jay Martin has the full forecast plus this week's Winning with the Weather. https://t.co/hWH3qYp3L2 2 hours ago NEWS10 ABC RT @Tim_Drawbridge: UPDATE at 7:13pm.... your Friday Evening Storm Tracker Forecast - June 12.... Hard to believe.... heading thru the mid… 2 hours ago Abraham Lozoya RT @RestPointGroup: A very charming local! Fabulous photo by @hor5511 Saturday 13th June in Glen Innes: Forecast temperature: 5 - 18 degre… 2 hours ago