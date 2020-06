Trump Reveals New 'Baby Lives Matter' Merchandise

President Donald Trump’s campaign is selling limited edition baby onesies with the phrase: “Baby Lives Matter.” According to Business Insider, it’s written in the same style and font as the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

The sale description says: "Proudly show you're investing in your baby's future to Make America Great Again.” The back of the onesie features the Trump 2020 campaign slogan.

The reveal of the merchandise comes as protests around the world fight to end police brutality.