Get ready to witness well-equipped humanoid 'Captian Arjun' in Mumbai Central

Coronavirus situation has created special space for technological innovations.

Indian Railways is not behind to use Artificial Intelligence and robots to minimize human contact amid pandemic.

Well-equipped humanoid 'Captian Arjun' has now taken up multi-tasking at Mumbai Central.

Robotic device is equipped with- Sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser, floor sanitizer and thermal screening.

Passengers were welcomed amazingly upon their arrival at the station.