Peon's daughter serves as Kangra SDM for a day Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published 21 hours ago Peon's daughter serves as Kangra SDM for a day A class 10 student, Hina Thakur who scored 94 percent, worked as a sub-divisional magistrate for one day in Kangra. Hina's father works as a peon in the same office. "Becoming an IAS officer is my dream," said the girl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this