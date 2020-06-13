City of Phoenix employees now required to wear masks
City of Phoenix employees are now required to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
ALARMING TREND.
Masks required at grocery stores, pharmacies within Greenville city limitsCustomers and employees are required to wear a face covering at grocery stores and pharmacies in Greenville city limits.
Mask mandates across the stateScottsdale Mayor says the city is looking into mandating masks.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Announces Safety Guidelines For ReopeningAll guests and employees will be required to wear face masks or coverings.