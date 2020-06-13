Global  

City of Phoenix employees now required to wear masks
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:41s - Published
City of Phoenix employees now required to wear masks

City of Phoenix employees now required to wear masks

City of Phoenix employees are now required to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

