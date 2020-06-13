Global  

Anthony Garzolini
South Vermilion junior one of top pro style QB's in state
Back... its never been a secret, south vermilion quarterback anthony garzolini has always had the tools to do big things..

Many knew once it clicked, he could be something special..... qb hit lit has him ranked as the third best pro style qb in the 2022 class from the state of indiana... this young man has a lot of things that are catching colleges attention....he's six-four, very high iq and has good arm strength... its been a big offseason for the wildcats star.....he was named mvp of qb universe camp in saint louis.... he also was invited to the prestigous elite 11.....this past season garzolini threw for two-thousand yards and 20 touchdowns for south vermillion....





