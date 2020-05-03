Stage 4 of 'Back on Track' Indiana begins Friday

Global  

Indiana shifts to the second to last stage of safely reopening the economy following the coronavirus shutdown.

And van wert adds one new case.

Stage four of governor holcomb's plan to re-open the state's economy made another shift today.

Fox 55's mallory beard spoke with local customers to see how they're adjusting back to the way things were before the covid-19 pandemic.

Evan snaufer gave us a glimpse of a what crazy pins bowling alley will be like when it reopens on sunday.

After being shutdown because of covid-19, evan says the vibe/feeling isn how it should be.evan very time i come in, there no c just rs, so it like a piece of the place is just gone.ven a little scary at times.evaery quiet that for sure.

Especially without the bowling machines on, he games running...it and kindhe spooky almost.

