Oneonta Community Advisory Board

A community advisory board to the police department.

Mayor gary herzig: this was a good time for introspection by all communities.

In the coming weeks, oneonta mayor gary herzig will be asking the common council to approve the creation of a community advisory board to the police department.

Mayor gary herzig: we've heard people share about their experiences right here in the city of oneonta.

Things that sometimes are hard to hear.

But it's a reminder that we all need that there's no community that is free from racism.

From training to investigation procedures, this board will be tasked with working with the cheif and reviewing current police operating practices and implement necessary improvements so that there are adequate safeguards against bias and unequal treatment.

Herzig says that transparency is key as they develop the board.

Mayor gary herzig: we're going to put together a formula for membership to the board that is going to a sure that our minority population people of color are well represented.

This is not going to be a government group this is going to be people that are representative of the population here in the city.

Police chief douglas brenner agrees that they can only do better by taking a hard look at their practices.

Douglas brenner: we are a accredited agency our policies are reviewed frequently and we are always looking for improvements.

We can always do better and if the public would like to see our policies and would like to comment and would like to have an input on them we are very open to that.

The chief says communication between concerned community members and the department will ultimately help better protect and serve the community.

