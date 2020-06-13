Paradise pushes to put power poles underground

The town is having a tough time getting internet providers to work with some of its rebuilding plans.

Get internet providers to work with some of it's rebuilding plans... action news now's christina vitlae in live in paradise, chrisitina what's the holdup here?

Pg&e is putting all of its power lines underground -- but town officials say cable companies are not on board.

After the camp fire the community came together and expressed their concerns as paradise began to rebuild.

Steve crowder- vice mayor of paradise: one of top three concerns was lets underground utilities.

Vice mayor steve crowder says pg&e heard that concern and agreed to put power lines underground& but says at&t is not on board.

I'm told these power poles are temporary you can see pg&e shortened the pole at the top and put their powerlines underground repaving the road here but that thick black cable line remains.

There is a one dig policy pg&e is putting conduit underground as they underground so the utilities can join in but crowder says with the policy they don't do it now the telecoms will have to wait 5 years to dig a new trench.

Chris potthast lives in magalia, used to live in paradise: they got the holes open what are they gonna do later wait 10 15 years decide to underground and dig the streets up again kevin fischer lives in paradise: its so minor it doesn't make any difference but it would look nicer if it was all underground.

Crowder:you're going to eliminate a lot of the blackouts we have now so i mean there's so much positive to underground from safety to aesthetics.

While crowder says he know cable lines don't hold electricity to start a fire & crowder: we had 85 lives that we lost in the fire part of that due to evacuation routes being blocked by shared utility poles and we just need to make sure anything we can do to mitigate that from ever happening again we need to do at&t told me....we have and will continue to bury lines in paradise where it makes sense, but this request was made well after we had spent tens of millions of dollars restoring the majority of our aerial network."

And i spoke with xfinity who told me its working with pg&e to put their lines underground.

Crowder says once pg&e abandons the poles if the utilities refuse to go underground responsibility is in the hands of the telecoms.