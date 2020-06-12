New York City Council Proposes Over $1 Billion In Cuts To NYPD Budget

NY News Now New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budget https://t.co/MFCFUjrQah 2 hours ago
CBS New York New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budget https://t.co/yr3A6BmwUv 3 hours ago
Humble Truth New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budgeti https://t.co/buvVyDvZ3b 4 hours ago
CBS New York WATCH CBS2 NEWS AT 11: New York City Council proposes cutting $1 billion from NYPD’s spending. Watch live:… https://t.co/osXBxFMGjo 5 hours ago
Leonard Lloyd WHY DO YOU NEED A BILLION $$$ IN THE FIRST PLACE! END THE WAR ON PEOPLE! New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1… https://t.co/Z6SX97oOFh 5 hours ago
Zeeshan Shah RT @billritter7: #BreakingNews.
Members of the New York City Council announced that they believe they can cut $1 billion in NYPD spending… 8 hours ago
Bill Ritter #BreakingNews.
Members of the New York City Council announced that they believe they can cut $1 billion in NYPD sp… https://t.co/Fvm07MeFQD 8 hours ago
Jon Batiste Performs For Protesters At Barclays CenterA large protest was held at the Barclays Center on Friday. Crowds kept the peace with music and positive attitudes.
Starpoint High School hosts "unique and intimate" graduation ceremonyStarpoint High School seniors thought the opportunity to graduate and walk across stage would never come. It took a lot of planning to create a social distancing style ceremony, but effort from the..
Tonight's Forecast From CBS2Lonnie Quinn has tonight's updated forecast for the tri-state area.