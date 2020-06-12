Global  

New York City Council Proposes Over $1 Billion In Cuts To NYPD Budget
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published
New York City Council Proposes Over $1 Billion In Cuts To NYPD Budget
The New York City Council is proposing a drastic reduction in the NYPD's budget.
