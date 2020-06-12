New York City Council Proposes Over $1 Billion In Cuts To NYPD Budget Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published 6 hours ago The New York City Council is proposing a drastic reduction in the NYPD's budget. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budget The council calls it an "ambitious goal," but says they have identified savings that would cut over...

CBS 2 - Published 8 hours ago











Tweets about this NY News Now New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budget https://t.co/MFCFUjrQah 2 hours ago CBS New York New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budget https://t.co/yr3A6BmwUv 3 hours ago Humble Truth New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1 Billion From NYPD Budgeti https://t.co/buvVyDvZ3b 4 hours ago CBS New York WATCH CBS2 NEWS AT 11: New York City Council proposes cutting $1 billion from NYPD’s spending. Watch live:… https://t.co/osXBxFMGjo 5 hours ago Leonard Lloyd WHY DO YOU NEED A BILLION $$$ IN THE FIRST PLACE! END THE WAR ON PEOPLE! New York City Council Proposes Cutting $1… https://t.co/Z6SX97oOFh 5 hours ago Zeeshan Shah RT @billritter7: #BreakingNews. Members of the New York City Council announced that they believe they can cut $1 billion in NYPD spending… 8 hours ago Bill Ritter #BreakingNews. Members of the New York City Council announced that they believe they can cut $1 billion in NYPD sp… https://t.co/Fvm07MeFQD 8 hours ago