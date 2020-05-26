NJ Special Education Classes Can Resume In Person On July 6
In New Jersey, special education classes will be able to resume in person on July 6.
In-Person Special Education Classes To Resume In N.Y. This SummerGov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing in-person special education classes to resume this summer.
Parents Of Disabled Children Push For Return Of In-Person ProgramsParents of children with disabilities say there have been no discussions of restarting in-person special needs programs. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
