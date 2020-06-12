Global  

Eager Diners Return To North End, Waltham Restaurants
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Eager Diners Return To North End, Waltham Restaurants

Eager Diners Return To North End, Waltham Restaurants

On the first Friday since restaurants were allowed to open outdoor patios, eager diners competed for a limited number of tables.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

