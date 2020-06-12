Eager Diners Return To North End, Waltham Restaurants
On the first Friday since restaurants were allowed to open outdoor patios, eager diners competed for a limited number of tables.
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Outdoor Dining Returns To The North EndWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Outdoor Dining On Hanover Street 'A Godsend' For North End RestaurantsThe city eliminated parking on Hanover Street in lieu of makeshift patios to accommodate the state’s Phase 2 outdoor dining regulations. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.