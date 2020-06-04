Global  

Mississippians question whether Confederate monuments should come down
Mississippians question whether Confederate monuments should come down
City Of Dallas Asks Texas Supreme Court To Allow For Removal Confederate Monument [Video]

City Of Dallas Asks Texas Supreme Court To Allow For Removal Confederate Monument

Behind a fence, covered in tarps sits the last of Dallas' Confederate monuments at Pioneer Cemetery, a block from Dallas City Hall.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:36Published
2 North Texas Confederate Monuments Coming Down In Wake Of George Floyd's Death [Video]

2 North Texas Confederate Monuments Coming Down In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

Tarrant County and Denton County are removing Confederate monuments.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:39Published
Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee [Video]

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam. A senior administration..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published