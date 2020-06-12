Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People near Bighorn fire prepare for evacuations
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:05s - Published
People near Bighorn fire prepare for evacuations
People near Bighorn fire prepare for evacuations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

driscoll_dwayne

Dwayne Driscoll They are evacuating people from northern Tucson near the Bighorn Fire just north of Catalina State Park. Praying fo… https://t.co/gVh7OvPY5n 26 minutes ago

heidiscathouse

Heidi's Cat House | BLM!! |😺 💎 🎼 🌵 RT @nikkibusseyreck: Emergency officials put an evacuation order and pre-evacuation advisory in place for people living near the Bighorn Fi… 3 hours ago

sacpaaz

So. AZ Cattlemen RT @BillWadell: Families in the #BigHorn fire evacuation zone can return home tonight, but authorities say people in the area need to stay… 4 hours ago

BillWadell

Bill Wadell Families in the #BigHorn fire evacuation zone can return home tonight, but authorities say people in the area need… https://t.co/DrRTMAJZs0 5 hours ago

NettaTah

Lynnetta White RT @PimaAnimalCare: Emergency officials put an evacuation order and pre-evacuation advisory in place for people living near the Bighorn Fir… 10 hours ago

hurricanekaique

Kaique Carvalho Lightning strike ignites wildfire near Tuscan, Arizona. The fire is only 10% contained and people have already star… https://t.co/xDRt5gZFwn 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ways community can show gratitude for Bighorn firefighters [Video]

Ways community can show gratitude for Bighorn firefighters

Firefighting crews are asking for people to make signs and flyers of thanks and post them in highly visible places.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:26Published
Ventana Canyon area in the "Set" phase of "Ready, Set, Go" plan as Bighorn Fire burns [Video]

Ventana Canyon area in the "Set" phase of "Ready, Set, Go" plan as Bighorn Fire burns

PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S HAVE A 'READY, SET, GO' PLAN FOR EVACUATIONS. THE SET AREA INCLUDES THE AREA NEAR VENTANA CANYON.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:09Published
Cooling center set up at CDO High School during Bighorn Fire evacuations [Video]

Cooling center set up at CDO High School during Bighorn Fire evacuations

A cooling center is set up at Canyon del Oro High School for anyone who evacuates during the Bighorn Fire.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:30Published