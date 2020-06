7 arrested during Stockton protest

Liberty.

Liberty.

β™ͺAND SOME BREAKING NEWS TOGET YOU UPDATED HERE OUT OFSTOCKTON, WE TALKED ABOUT THISAT THE TOP OF THE NEWSCAST,RIGHT AT 10 O'CLOCK.

WE NOWKNOW THAT 7 PEOPLE HAVE BEENARRESTED IN RELATION TO THISPROTEST TONIGHT.

PROTESTERSGATHERING THIS EVENINGSTANDING IN SOLIDARITY BUTTHOSE FIGHTING FOR JUSTICEACROSS THE NATION AFTER THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD THINGSGOT TENSE.

DOZENS OF PEOPLEGATHERING ALONG CAMERA LANEENDED UP.

BLOCKING THAT ROADFOR A WHILE ALL TOGETHER.PRETTY INTENSE VIDEO COMING INCOURTESY OF OUR PARTNERS ATTHE STOCKTON RECORD TONIGHTYOU CAN SEE THOSE POLICEOFFICERS RESPONDING AT ONEPOINT PUSHING ONE OF THOSEPROTESTERS DOWN.

DEMONSTRATORSWERE SEEN THROWING ROCKS ANDSPITTING AT THOSE PATROL CARS,THOSE OFFICERS LEFT SOON AFTERTHAT.

POLICE SAY THAT 5 ADULTS