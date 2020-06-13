Pet bird relaxes in hammock made from face mask

This is the adorable moment a colourful pet bird enjoys sleeping in a small hammock made from a face mask.

Owner Phat Uttarokool recorded her green cheek conure named Mond when she took it to sleep at her house in Bangkok, central Thailand.

Footage shows the three-month-old conure falling asleep in the face-mask hammock hung between two bottles of drinking water.

Both of its feet are clutching a pen while cooling-off with a windy electric fan.

Phat said: "Mond loves being spoiled like this.

When he feels sleepy, he will ask me to play with his belly before taking to his little hammock."