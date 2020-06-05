Global  

An Indian Elephant Died from Injuries Sustained After Eating Fruit Packed with Firecrackers
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Arrest in case of pregnant elephant that ate fruit stuffed with firecrackers

Indian police on Friday arrested a man accused of causing the death of a pregnant elephant that died...
CTV News - Published

Elephant dies in India after eating explosive-stuffed fruit

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police on Friday arrested a man accused of causing the death of a pregnant...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

unnikrishnansun

UnniKrishnan R Santoish In Indian human life doesn't have any value. Everyone's talking about elephant and cow but no-one is talking about… https://t.co/M2BI5Eul17 6 days ago

unnikrishnansun

UnniKrishnan R Santoish @MBRajeshCPM In Indian human life doesn't have any value. Everyone's talking about elephant and cow but no-one is t… https://t.co/FYJyMggs7t 6 days ago

anutosh90

Anutosh Mishra @satishacharya @A2D2_ @sifydotcom In Indian human life doesn't have any value. Everyone's talking about elephant an… https://t.co/SaaPKqYZFI 1 week ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @gmanews: The incident drew outrage on social media after a forestry officer, Mohan Krishnan, posted an emotional apology to the elephan… 1 week ago

Abidkhan09atz

Abid khan @SalmanNizami_ @LadyVelvet_HFQ It has Zee News (Indian news network) conspiracy at the name of Campaigning justic… https://t.co/U8rLMmQYyE 1 week ago

DariusSaulenas

DariusSaulenas That’s a quite sad painting, painted by unknown artist, recently, a female wild 7 month pregnant elephant died eati… https://t.co/KuZEfCS2Uw 1 week ago