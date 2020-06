Dramatic slow motion footage shows lightning strike Canada's CN Tower Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:36s - Published 14 hours ago Dramatic slow motion footage shows lightning strike Canada's CN Tower Dramatic slow motion footage shows lightning striking the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada on June 10th. "Early morning thunderstorm in Toronto," said the filmer. "One of multiple lightning strikes observed hitting the CN Tower," he added. The CN Tower held the record for the world's tallest free-standing structure for 32 years until 2007 when it was surpassed by the Burj Khalifa. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Stunning lightning strike illuminates the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador



A stunning lightning strike illuminated the skyline above Cuyabeno, north-west Ecuador, creating an amazing silhouette of the Amazon rainforest. Vincent Schobert managed to capture this moment in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:17 Published on May 12, 2020 Russian investigators release dramatic footage of 2019 Sukhoi Superjet crash



Russian investigators have published new video of an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet crash at Moscow's Sheremetjevo Airport in 2019, which killed 41 of 78 people on board. The jet was travelling from the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on April 15, 2020