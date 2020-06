Coltart: McIlroy is enjoying his golf Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago Coltart: McIlroy is enjoying his golf Andrew Coltart has been impressed by Rory McIlroy's start to the Charles Schwab Challenge and believes the world No 1 is enjoying the return of golf. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this