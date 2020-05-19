Fans attend first Australian Rules rugby match amid pandemic

Australian Football League fans arrived at Adelaide Oval for the first live match of the year on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources Restaurant uses cuddly panda bears on seats to enforce social distancing rules



A restaurant in Thailand has seated cuddly panda teddy bears at tables to enforce social distancing rules. The Maison Saigon in Bangkok was allowed to re-open last month when the country eased.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago Thailand massage parlours re-open as country eases Covid-19 lockdown



Thousands of Thai massage parlours re-opened today (June 1) as the country eased its coronavirus lockdown measures. Officials said they were moving into the third phase of lifting strict Covid-19.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare



China imposes tariffs on barley, suspends beef imports from Australia after Canberra pushes for COVID-19 enquiry. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:07 Published on May 19, 2020