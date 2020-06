24 Gentlemen Cadets commissioned as Indian Army officers at Cariappa Drill Square

Around 24 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of Technical Entry Scheme (TES-35) course passed out from the portals of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on June 13.

The passing out parade was organised at Cariappa Drill Square in Secunderabad.

Lt Gen TSA Narayanan, Commandant of MCEME reviewed the passing out parade.

MCEME is one of the premier institutes which impart technical training to all ranks of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.