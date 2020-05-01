Global  

Abhishek Bachchan recalls shedding his awkwardness as an actor
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:27s
Abhishek Bachchan recalls shedding his awkwardness as an actor

Abhishek Bachchan recalls shedding his awkwardness as an actor

Abhishek Bachchan has recalled how his "guru" Anupam Kher helped him shed his awkwardness and open up as an actor in the very beginning of his career.

