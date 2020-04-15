Just a man in a T-Rex costume sliding down a statue

This is the bizarre moment a man wearing a dinosaur suit was seen happily sliding down the slope of a park sculpture.

This is the bizarre moment a man wearing a dinosaur suit was seen happily sliding down the slope of a park sculpture.

Phet Thana recorded his friend Ae Akkarat, who was wearing the dinosaur inflatable suit, while they are playing on the concrete structure in Phuket, southern Thailand.

Ae said he had waited for months before his dinosaur suit was delivered so he was excited to wear it.

He said: "This is the very first thing I ever wanted to do while wearing this awesome mascot suit."