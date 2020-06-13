Wabash Valley Art Spaces receives $75,000 grant

A public art project is going to start in the Ryves neighborhood

Keep an eye keep an eye on herz-rose park in the ryves neighborhood here in terre haute.

A public art project is going to start there!

Tha'ts after wabash valley art spaces was awarded a 75 thousand dollar grant!

Leaders hope the project will ignite creativity and connection in the area.

Mary kramer is the executive director for art spaces.

She says this grant is not just important to them... but for the entire community!

"it's really exciting in that way in that it involves so many different partners in our community.

I think when the city puts collective minds towards anything it can be a really great success."

The project will be called the project success."

Great be a really great success."

The project will be called "neighbors" it was inspired directly from input offered by ryves neighborhood