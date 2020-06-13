Registration day takes place at SMWC

University staff members say covid-19 guidelines will be in place to keep students and staff safe.

Saint mary-of the-woods college students are getting ready to head to the classroom this fall... student registration day was today.

Registration was by appointment only to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Students got the opportunity to talk with university staff members and advisers about several important topics.

These topics included: covid protocols, how to get credit from a-p courses, financial aid, counseling, and clubs.

We are making plans to return this fall and at this point we have solid plans to make sure it's a safe environment or facuty students and staff.

New students will be able to move into their dorms starting august