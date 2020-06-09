Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marked her "official" birthday on Saturday with a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle , performed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards with music from a band of the Household Division.

Her "official" birthday - the anniversary of her coronation - in June would normally be marked with a large parade of soldiers through central London, known as Trooping the Colour.

But Buckingham Palace announced that the celebration would not go ahead in its traditional form due to restrictions on social gatherings in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The event held in Windsor Castle was created by Garrison Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class 1 Andrew Stokes and carried out by Major General Ghika, who commands the Household Division and all military support for London's civil response to coronavirus.