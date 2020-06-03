Adorable baby horse bounces and plays in his pasture

Global  

Felix is a three week old foal with a lot of energy and a love for playing and bouncing in the sunshine.

He is a happy little horse and his mother is very proud of her new baby.

She happily grazes on grass while Felix visits with a new friend and invites him to play and run with him.

Felix' mother, Fling is a very trusting mare who has no problem with Felix making new friends.

She keeps a watchful eye as she nibbles grass and hay but she isn't worried at all.

Felix will nurse for several months and he will grow quickly.

He will become a very graceful and powerful horse in a very short time.

Until then, his days will be spent alongside his mother as he romps and plays, nurses and sleeps, living a great life on this wonderful farm in the country.

