Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dakota Johnson content to be private person
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Dakota Johnson content to be private person

Dakota Johnson content to be private person

'The High Note' star Dakota Johnson doesn't feel the need to "flaunt" herself on the internet as she "values" her personal life too much.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

EugeneSunnely

Marga🍒 RT @BANGShowbiz: Dakota Johnson content to be private person #DakotaJohnson #ChrisMartin #DonJohnson #MelanieGriffith #TheHighNote #Coldpl… 5 days ago

Dakoholic_br

Dakoholic BR Dakota Johnson content to be private person https://t.co/34PWvtfv4O 1 week ago

FemaleFirst_UK

Female First Dakota Johnson content to be private person https://t.co/2t1w7gfc9q 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dakota Johnson says St. Vincent was her High Note inspiration [Video]

Dakota Johnson says St. Vincent was her High Note inspiration

'The High Note' star Dakota Johnson's performance as Maggie was inspired by old friend St. Vincent.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Tracee Ellis Ross & Dakota Johnson on Their Special On-Screen Connection in 'The High Note' | THR News [Video]

Tracee Ellis Ross & Dakota Johnson on Their Special On-Screen Connection in 'The High Note' | THR News

Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson talk about their new Netflix movie, 'The High Note.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:12Published
You have to see Kimmel interview Dakota Johnson over her fence [Video]

You have to see Kimmel interview Dakota Johnson over her fence

Jimmy Kimmel's socially-distant interview with his neighbour Dakota Johnson is the most bizarre but adorable thing ever.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published